Blue Yonder - Nature Calls

Eli Waltz, Blue Yonder, Wolf van Elfmand, Emily Frembgen

ALPHAVILLE
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Blue Yonder - Nature Calls
About

//// Eli Waltz

/// Support TBD

Doors at 8:00 PM | 21+ | ALPHAVILLE

Eli Waltz is a world traveler and folk rock musician who focuses the sum of his experiences on the road into a soulful, singular sound. His music incorporates American Blues, rock ‘n’ ro...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

Lineup

Emily Frembgen, Blue Yonder, Eli Waltz

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open8:00 pm

