24 Grana - Ombre

24 Grana

Duel Club
Wed, 27 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prima e dopo il concerto, Dj set di Daniele Lama (Hang The DJs!)

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Starman S.r.l..
Lineup

24 Grana

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity

