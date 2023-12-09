Top track

Reggaeton Party

The Bullingdon
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyOxford
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After sell out nights around the country Reggaeton Party is bringing that Latin Fever back to Oxford this December for our last party of 2023!

100% Reggaeton Anthems all night long at the legendary Bullingdon in Oxford.

Expect to hear: Daddy Yankee / Bad...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Reggaeton Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Bullingdon

162 Cowley Rd, Oxford OX4 1UE, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
400 capacity

