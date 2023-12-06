Top track

Sheldon Agwu - Nightlife

Sheldon Agwu

Next Door Records
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Having been influenced by a diverse selection of musical genres, Sheldon has developed a strong affinity for all styles of music ranging from Jazz, Blues, Hip-Hop, Soul, Post Rock, Electronica and World Music.

He’s worked as a session musician for several...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

