Howl Quartet - Airglow

Late Night Jazz: Howl Quartet

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall
Mon, 13 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13

About

Part of this year’s EFG London Jazz Festival, double saxophone-led group Howl Quartet will showcase tracks from newly-released album Airglow in the Elgar Room.

Howl Quartet are a wild, expressive outlet bearing all from the calm and reflective to the outr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by the Royal Albert Hall

Lineup

Howl Quartet

Venue

Elgar Room at Royal Albert Hall

Doors open9:00 pm

