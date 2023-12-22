Top track

Sibode DJ - Non lo so

Sibode Dj - Sibodies of Dance

Bronson
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Quello di Sibode Dj è un mondo che non sta fermo e si evolve continuamente.

Dall'incontro con Troppo Kimberly, Molto Melanie e Destiny (rispettivamente la prima, la seconda e la terza ballerina del corpo di ballo di SDj) il palco esplode e si apre per far...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

Sibode DJ

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

