Echolocate II

Staffordshire St
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.50

About

Echolocate is an immersive live music event, with performances taking place in the dark.

Including artists from an eclectic range of genres, from choral music to jazz, improvisational electronics, contemporary songwriting and beyond.

Enjoy drinks between...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Staffordshire St.

Lineup

Rosie Turton, Mathilde Bataillé

Venue

Staffordshire St

49 Staffordshire Street, Peckham, London, SE15 5TJ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

