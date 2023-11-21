Top track

WITCH - Waile

Giardino Dei Visionari e Fuoco Lento: WITCH live

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

In occasione della Milano Music Week, lasciatevi trasportare in un viaggio sonoro nel cuore dell'Africa con il leggendario ritmo di WITCH, acronimo di "We Intend to Cause Havoc", la band simbolo dello Zamrock, un genere dalle sonorità psychedelic rock.

​D...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari e Fuoco Lento
Lineup

W.I.T.C.H., Etna

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

