BariMusicWeek 2023 | Nika Leo feat. Tony Esposito

Masseria Pietrasole
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsBari
€12.65

Tony Esposito - Kalimba De Luna
About

Per l'edizione 2023 di Bari Music Week abbiamo scelto una nuova location Masseria Pietrasole, alle porte di Bari.

La masseria, tipica struttura pugliese, luogo di grande bellezza e storicità, diviene per la serata del 25 novembre il parterre per l'esibizi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Flame S.u.r.l.s..

Lineup

Tony Esposito, Cloud Danko

Venue

Masseria Pietrasole

Via Giovanni Amendola 243, 70126 Bari Bari, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

