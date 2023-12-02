DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Un Violino Su Marte in concerto

Il Carso in Corso
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMonfalcone
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Estensioni Jazz Club Diffuso ideata dalla friulana Slou Società Cooperativa con la direzione artistica di Luca d’Agostino ed il sostegno del Ministero della Cultura ritorna al Carso in Corso

Un viaggio prog-elettronico con protagonista il violino elettric Read more

Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Venue

Il Carso in Corso

Corso del Popolo, 11, 34079 Monfalcone GO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
50 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.