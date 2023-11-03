DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Recruitment / Shifty Poles / Fake Nudes

The Victoria
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get your Fix of FREE GIGS amid the autumn gloom!

Fancy dirty proto and elusive post-punk, blended with psych, synth-pop, and other crusty noises? Then we got you sorted!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by FKN ELL
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fake Nudes, Recruitment

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.