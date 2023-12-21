DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IRIS + Support - Christmas special

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Iris are a six-piece from Manchester who incorporate jazz, funk and psychedelic rock to create a sound not yet discovered on the Manchester scene. Their sound is constantly evolving, and their innovated approach breaks boundaries between genres.

Presented by Band on the Wall.

Iris

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm

