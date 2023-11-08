Top track

David Kano + Santo + David Ponziano | Halley Club

Specka
Wed, 8 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53

About

Halley Club

David Ponziano + Santo + David Ponziano

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

Santo (Specka), David Kano (Cycle), David Ponziano

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

