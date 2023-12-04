Top track

Danny Brown - Best Life

Danny Brown

Village Underground
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07

About

Danny Brown's career is the uncompromising work of a virtuosic talent who understands how to use his unique personality as a vicious instrument. There is the lingering sense of paranoia, the requisite survivor’s guilt and anxiety, but also hysterical punch Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Danny Brown

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

