LES INROCKS SUPER CLUB : LE KAIJU x KABA x SALOME

La Boule Noire
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8
About

Le Kaiju

Le Kaiju a fait son arrivée sur la scène queer parisienne depuis 2020, faisant fi de toutes les étiquettes. Cette compositrice, chanteuse et productrice se place à la croisée des influences. Qu’elles soient culturelles (du Sénégal aux États-Unis Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire, Super! & Les Inrockuptibles.

Lineup

Le Kaiju, Kaba, Salome

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

