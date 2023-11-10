DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ITACA TECHNOCLUB 2º ANIVERSARIO

Sala Zenith
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cumplimos dos añitos!!!

Ítaca Nace como un espacio en el que la música electrónica TECHNO

y HARDTECHNO vanguardista y de calidad son sus

mayores protagonistas.

El objetivo principal es crear un ambiente único y de disfrute

en el que el público lo pase Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Lineup

Miguel Rivas

Venue

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

