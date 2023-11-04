Top track

Disco Cowboy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adam Mac

The Eighth Room
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Disco Cowboy
Got a code?

About

Adam Mac shakes the country music scene, embracing its forward progression to introduce an artist never before seen in the genre. Confidence exudes from Mac, as he shares his unapologetic anthems detailing his journey to becoming the person he is today, af Read more

Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Adam Mac

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.