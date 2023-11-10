Top track

Look at Me, I'm a Rainer

Yhwh Nailgun, Babybaby_explores, Fernette

Purgatory
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Single release show for YHWH Nailgun "Tear Pusher"

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

YHWH Nailgun, babybaby_explores

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

