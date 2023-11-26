DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Matt Ox, Yung Kayo, Osamason, 2sdxrt3all, Fourfive & 916Frosty x Aux Vol 5

Village Underground
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Matt Ox, Yung Kayo, Osamason, 2sdxrt3all, Fourfive & 916Frosty x Aux: Volume 5

Get ready for Volume 5 at 54 Holywell Lane, London, EC2A 3PQon Sun Nov 26 2023. Join us as we bring together a lineup of talented artists including Matt Ox, Yung Kayo, Osamason...

Presented by STAR GO.

Lineup

2
Matt Ox, Yung Kayo, OsamaSon and 2 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

