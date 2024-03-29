Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DEADLETTER

The Crescent
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
Selling fast
£12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work
Got a code?

Event information

Last year, Nice Swan Records started the monthly ‘Nice Swan Introduces...’ series, shining a light on the most exciting emerging talent. Following releases with the likes of Sports Team, Pip Blom, FEET & FUR, the Series introduced a whole wave of new and e...

Presented by Futuresound

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.