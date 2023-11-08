Top track

Toldos Verdes - Verano

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Toldos Verdes release party

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Wed, 8 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Toldos Verdes - Verano
Got a code?

About

Fiesta de presentación del single Que te besé de Toldos Verdes. Entrada válida hasta cubrir aforo.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por 4 Entertainment & Arts.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Toldos Verdes

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.