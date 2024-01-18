Top track

Sluice + Truth Club

Eulogy
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$20.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Sluice + Truth Club

Thursday, Jan 18th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Sluice

Sluice is the recording project of Durham based musician/engineer Justin Morris (Fust, Weirs, Aunt Sis). Radial Gate...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.

Lineup

Sluice, Truth Club

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

