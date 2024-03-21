Top track

William Doyle - Millersdale

William Doyle

Whereelse?
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Having graduated from his early, Mercury Music Prize-nominated incarnation as East India Youth, William Doyle has since emerged under his own name as one of the most experimental and exciting British songwriters and world builders working today. His most r...

ALL AGES EVENT
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

