Loren Kramar (Night 2)

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Loren Kramar (Night 2)

W/ Mercedes Kilmer

11/30/2023 at Genghis Cohen

What makes Loren Kramar’s music beautiful is his voice: warm and confident , all glamor and ease and big, dramatic melody. What makes Loren Kramar great, though,...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mercedes Kilmer

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

