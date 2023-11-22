DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Standing up for rights - Youth Camp

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Wed, 22 Nov, 5:30 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nell'ambito dello Youth Camp Giovani attivisti Anti-Rumors

Talk pubblico con John Modupe, stand up comedian e podcaster e Pietro Turano, attore e attivista, in dialogo con i ragazz* dello Youth Camp sul tema del contrasto alle discriminazioni c...

Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:15 pm

