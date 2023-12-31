DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Night Funk Club NYE: The 45s + Support + DJs

The Lanes
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyBristol
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to groove into the New Year with the funkiest celebration in town!

Featuring:

- THE 45S (fuzzy & furious funk/garage rock trio playing wall-to-wall bangers LIVE!)

- SPECIAL GUESTS (mystery live performance by very special local guests!)

-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Late Night Funk Club + The Lanes

Lineup

The 45s

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

