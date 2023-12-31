DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to groove into the New Year with the funkiest celebration in town!
Featuring:
- THE 45S (fuzzy & furious funk/garage rock trio playing wall-to-wall bangers LIVE!)
- SPECIAL GUESTS (mystery live performance by very special local guests!)
-...
