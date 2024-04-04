DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Jonny Halifax Invocation & Laura Loriga

Two Palms
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

The Jonny Halifax Invocation & Laura Loriga (Co-Headline)

£12 - Two Palms - 4th April 2024

____

JONNY HALIFAX is a primitive free blues outsider. His new collection of sound is an instrumental departure into godless raag bru...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Jonny Halifax Invocation, Laura Loriga

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.