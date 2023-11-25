DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Music: Chelita, Triangles

Purgatory
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

house music vol.1' is the first installment of "house music" a party/event series bridging different sounds and cultures of house music and its sub-genres together creating a home on the dancefloor

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Chelita

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

