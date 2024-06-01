Top track

Robert Forster - Let Me Imagine You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Robert Forster

Dabadaba
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Leyenda del pop australiano

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Robert Forster

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

