The Rocket Summer: "Calendar Days" 20th Anniversary

Cobra Lounge
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

The Rocket Summer
Celebrating 20+ Years of "Calendar Days"
w/ Special Guests TBA

Celebrating 20+ years of The Rocket Summer, Bryce Avary and his live band will perform his first full-length album, calendar days in its ent...

17+
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Rocket Summer

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

