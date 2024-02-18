DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love, Money, Shame Tour: Dark Comedy Night with Gauri B

The Bill Murray
Sun, 18 Feb, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
You probably know her from her viral videos on social media. Gauri B is an up and coming standup comedian who has taken the internet by storm. With over 50 million views and 200,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, Gauri B's magnetic presence and relatab...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

