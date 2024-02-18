DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After selling out shows in London, New York and Berlin, Gauri B is on tour in Europe & bringing her show back to London for one night only! She is an up and coming standup comedian who has taken the internet by storm. With over 50 million views and 200,000...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.