Gauri B: Live in London (Dark Comedy Night)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After selling out shows in London, New York and Berlin, Gauri B is on tour in Europe & bringing her show back to London for one night only! She is an up and coming standup comedian who has taken the internet by storm. With over 50 million views and 200,000...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

