Top track

DJ Yoda - Wheels

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Yoda - Exclusive Hip-Hop VS Soul Set

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Yoda - Wheels
Got a code?

About

This January, multi-award-winning DJ and producer, DJ Yoda will join us in Shoreditch for an exclusive Hip-Hop vs Soul set.

Best-known for pushing the boundaries of scratching, beat matching, sampling, alongside his unique funk, soul and hip-hop fusion, a...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.

Lineup

DJ Yoda

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.