Top track

Avalon Emerson - One More Fluorescent Rush

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Robot&Link present Avalon Emerson + Shanti Celeste

Link
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Avalon Emerson - One More Fluorescent Rush
Got a code?

About

Venerdì 15 dicembre, ROBOT Night torna al Link di Bologna e presenta Shanti Celeste, una giovane veterana della dance in quattro quarti che interpreta con la sua attitudine delicata e sognante il classico Motor City sound e le visioni espressive e fortemen...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

Avalon Emerson, Shanti Celeste

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.