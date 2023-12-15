DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Venerdì 15 dicembre, ROBOT Night torna al Link di Bologna e presenta Shanti Celeste, una giovane veterana della dance in quattro quarti che interpreta con la sua attitudine delicata e sognante il classico Motor City sound e le visioni espressive e fortemen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.