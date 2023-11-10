Top track

Bliss Science

Pentagon invite Bliss Inc. et Clint

Nouveau Casino
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:45 pm
GigsParis
€15

About

Fraichement remis d’un Concorde Atlantique Sold-Out le 13 octobre dernier avec Tjade & Forest, Pentagon vous dévoile sa prochaine soirée sur la Capitale !

Cette fois-ci, nous posons nos valises au Nouveau Casino le 10 novembre prochain, mythique club inti...

Présenté par Avènement

Lineup

Bliss Inc., Clint

Venue

Nouveau Casino

109 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

