Porij

The Leadmill
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSheffield
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Porij

Venue

The Leadmill

6 Leadmill Rd, Sheffield S1 4SE
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity

