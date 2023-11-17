Top track

DJ KNOWLEDGE - Detty December Mix

Get Housed

Alchemy
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Columns of Knowledge + Dupe & Huge join forces for a gathering for New England's house community! Bring your crew, do what you do, and prepare to get housed with us! Watch the brand and know we're committed to keeping the good times coming!

This is an 18+...

Presents by DJ Dupe and Alchemy

Lineup

DJ Knowledge

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

