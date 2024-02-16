Top track

Ov Sulfur - Wide Open

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OV SULFUR "Beyond the Eternal Tour" w/ Mental Cruelty, Ghost Bath, Extermination Dismemberment and Temple of Ellora

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ov Sulfur - Wide Open
Got a code?

About

"Beyond the Eternal Tour"

OV SULFUR

with

Mental Cruelty, Ghost Bath, Extermination Dismemberment and Temple of Ellora

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

2
Temple of Ellora, Extermination Dismemberment, Ghost Bath and 2 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.