PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE 50th Anniversary with the Paul Green Rock Academy

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 21 Jan, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$31.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NOTE: This Friday night performance is being rescheduled to Sunday the 21st, 7:30 PM. Active ticket holders do not need to do anything.

50th Anniversary celebration of Brian DePalma's PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE presented with live musical accompaniment from...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA and the Paul Green Rock Academy
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

