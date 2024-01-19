DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE 50th Anniversary with the Paul Green Rock Academy

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$31.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
50th Anniversary celebration of Brian DePalma's PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE presented with live musical accompaniment from the Paul Green Rock Academy!

Paul Williams wrote the acclaimed score for this musical horror classic, and stars as an evil record tycoon...

Presented by PhilaMOCA and the Paul Green Rock Academy
Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

