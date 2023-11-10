DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

12 Hour Party: Secret Guest (Rumors) + more

E1
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
Following multiple, unforgettable showcases, Third Space return to E1 for a marathon 12 hour party from 11pm through til midday.

Continuing the tradition as Third Space have become famed for, you can expect a very special secret guest - a prominent figure...

Presented by E1 London.

1
Sidney Charles, Antares, Fiorella and 1 more

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

