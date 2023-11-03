DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Indie Classics : Papá Djs + Dj Loop

Moby Dick
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El VIERNES bailamos al ritmo de PAPÁ DJS + DJ LOOP

Papa DJs fueron, según la revista ‘Esquire’, el grupo de Djs debutantes revelación de 2017. Son, según sus madres, muy majos y muy monos. Y el próximo viernes 3 de noviembre vuelven a nuestra cabina con u...

Presented by Moby Dick Club.

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.