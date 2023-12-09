DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fall Out Boy VS Panic ! At The Disco

Empire Control Room & Garage
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sugar, we're goin down writing tragedies on Dec 9 at the Empire Control Room ! Join us for an emo night filled with tracks from FOB + POTD. Whether your team Brendon or Team Patrick (or were you really all about Pete? ) come sing until your lungs give out...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Empire Control Room & Garage

606 East 7th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

