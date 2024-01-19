Top track

Sian - Flow State

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sian / Kasia

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sian - Flow State
Got a code?

About

Born in Ireland and raised in Spain, a rule breaking musician, DJ, visual artist, and label owner, Sian now calls the sprawling, sun-drenched metropolis of Los Angeles his home. He is now infamous for delivering sweat-soaked, hypnotic shows, and prolific m...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

SIAN, Kasia

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.