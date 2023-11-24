DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Downstairs! Darkwave DJ Sets from Bobbie & Monica Vee

Our Wicked Lady
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
Free
BLACK//FR1DAY : a night of synth, cyberpunk, and capitalism run amok! join us in our downstairs bar for drink specials, vibe out to cyberpunk classics like blade runner, strange days and akira while doom, darkwave and disco beats provide the score for your...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Our Wicked Lady LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

