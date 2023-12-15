DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LOLA HARO ❤️🔥 LOA SZALA
Small Steps boss Lola Haro joins us at The Carpet Shop, alongside a returning Loa Szala & our very own Henry Rymer on December 15. Expect anything from atmospheric techno, to rougher electro and even stripped back house. We’re in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.