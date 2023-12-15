DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Origins: Lola Haro, Loa Szala & Henry Rymer

The Carpet Shop
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LOLA HARO ❤️‍🔥 LOA SZALA

Small Steps boss Lola Haro joins us at The Carpet Shop, alongside a returning Loa Szala & our very own Henry Rymer on December 15. Expect anything from atmospheric techno, to rougher electro and even stripped back house. We’re in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Origins Sound & Small Talk

Lineup

Lola Haro, Loa Szala

Venue

The Carpet Shop

115 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

