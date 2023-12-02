DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Playlist December Edition

320 Mana Wynwood
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
December 2nd, Clear your calendar, because it's going down! You're invited to take part in the next 22nd Playlist Edition, MASQUERADE BALL!

Come one, come all, bring a guest, and hang loose. This is going to be epic!

NEW VENUE:

320 MANA WYNWOOD

MUSIC:...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by THE PLAYLIST.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

discofuturo, Peteyq, Mau Pino

320 Mana Wynwood

318 Northeast 23rd Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

