DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Los Shadows

Club Congress
Tue, 23 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36

About

Tuesday April 23rd

w/ Twin Seas

Doors 7pm

ADV $10 | DOS $13

21+

--LOS SHADOWS-- Los Shadows were founded in San Diego, CA in 2015 by friends Andy Saldana and Pepe Gonzales. Building from a foundational 4 piece Indie Rock band, Los Shadows self-releas...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Shadows

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

