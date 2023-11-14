Top track

Won't Give Up The Danger (feat. Murkage Dave)

Murkage Dave

Oslo
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born and raised in Leytonstone, Murkage Dave spent his youth listening to garage and R&B, followed by formative years spent in Manchester absorbing The Smiths and Joy Division. This disparate mix of influences has shaped a defiantly British pop blend, with Read more

Lineup

Murkage Dave

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:30 pm
375 capacity

