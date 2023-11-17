Top track

Jackie Moontan - Big sexy

Jackie Moontan, Marlon Bianco and The Clones, Kuntessa

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live present..

JACKIE MOONTAN

Jackie Moontan is a moon man, or so he claims.Other claims include that he crash landed his spaceship into a Mississippi swamp in the mid 70’s, that he was partially blinded by seeing Elvis perfo Read more

Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
Lineup

Kuntessa, Marlon Bianco & The Clones, Jackie Moontan

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

